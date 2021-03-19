Convicted killer, rapist escapes Canadian prison, may be hiding out in Washington state

U.S. Marshals are searching for a man convicted of rape and murder who escaped a Canadian prison and could be hiding out in Washington state.

Canadian authorities say Roderick Muchikekwanape is serving a life sentence for the crimes committed in 1998 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Bellingham Police say a surveillance photo from Friday morning, Oct. 30th, 2020, shows a man matching his description at a gas station in Sumas, just south of the US-Canada border.

Authorities say he escaped from a prison in Mission, British Columbia the night before and believe he may have crossed the border into the U.S.

The U.S. Marshals-led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force said March 18 that Marshals are still searching for Muchikekwanape in Washington state.

Muchikekwanape is 6' 1" tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is known to use aliases "Much," "Roderick Toot Much," "Rodney Muchikekwanape," "Thomas Robert Gambler" and "Paul Edward Starkes."

If you spot him, stay away and call 911.

If you know where he's hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.

