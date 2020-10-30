Convicted killer escapes Canadian prison, may be hiding out in Washington state
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A convicted killer escaped a Canadian prison and could be hiding out in Washington state.
Canadian authorities say Roderick Muchikekwanape is serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting and murdering a woman in 1998.
Bellingham Police say a surveillance photo from Friday morning shows a man matching his description at a gas station in Sumas, just south of the US-Canada border.
Authorities say he escaped from a prison in British Columbia Thursday night and believe he crossed the border into the US by Friday morning.
If you spot him, stay away and call 911.