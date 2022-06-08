Convicted felon arrested in connection to Blaine drive-by shooting

Whatcom County deputies arrested a suspect of a drive-by shooting Tuesday night, believed to be a 14-time convicted felon.

The sheriff's office says on June, deputies were called to reports of a shooting near Alderson Rd and Blaine Rd around 10:30 p.m. Witnesses said they heard four or five shots, then watched a silver Subaru Impreza speed away down Alderson, heading westbound.

While deputies were taking statements, the sheriff's office says the suspect vehicle was spotted just down the block on Parkland Dr. Deputies stopped it and talked with the three people inside. The driver and backseat passenger said the front seat passenger was the shooter, identified as 38-year-old Shawn Noisey.

Deputies searched the vehicle and seized a loaded handgun under the seat and a box of 9-millimeter ammunition.

RELATED: Police search for suspects in Olympia gas station robbery

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Noisey, a 14-time convicted felon, is under active supervision by the Department of Corrections, and is not allowed to purchase or own a firearm or ammunition.

Noisey was taken into custody and booked into the Whatcom County Jail for drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.