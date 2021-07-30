Construction worker suffers gunshot wound after shooter appeared 'out of the woods'

King County sheriff's deputies were called to a shooting at the Enchanted Woods Apartments on 2000 blk of S. 360th St. in Federal Way on Friday.

Deputies found a construction worker who had been shot in the shoulder.

While his injuries were non-life threatening, the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The suspect came "out of the woods," fired at the worker and fled the scene, according to Sergeant Tim Meyer.

Deputies conducted a K-9 track for the suspect but it was unsuccessful. The incident is currently under investigation.

The shooting appears to be random as there is no known relationship between the victim and the suspect, according to deputies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

