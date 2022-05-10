Construction to start on new Pier 58 on Seattle’s waterfront this fall

This fall, construction work will begin on a new Pier 58 along Seattle’s waterfront.

On Monday, officials announced the city's Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects awarded a construction contract to Pacific Pile & Marine, LP for $34.5 million to build the new pier.

"We’re excited to reach this milestone and to be one step closer to having another new pier for the public to enjoy on our waterfront," said Angela Brady, Director of the Waterfront Seattle Program.

The former pier, which was also known as the Waterfront Park, partially collapsed in September 2020 and sent two workers to the hospital. It was removed shortly after the incident.

In a news release, officials said the final design includes multiple areas to relax and enjoy scenic views of Elliott Bay, including a shaded tree grove and elevated lawn, a plaza and event space that can be used for concerts, outdoor movies and other pop-up events, and a new children’s playground.

"The new pier includes a marine habitat-sensitive design, will be a welcoming space for all, and will include an iconic playground that will encourage visitors from near and far to visit," Brady said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The contract also includes the removal of Pier 63, which has been closed since 2017.

Advertisement

The work is expected to be finished in two years.