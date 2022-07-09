Construction projects could cause traffic snarls on big sports weekend in Seattle

Those looking to go see the big games this weekend at Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park could run into some traffic snarls due to construction projects that are underway in the Seattle area.

Saturday and Sunday fans will be streaming into Seattle by the thousands as the Mariners take on Toronto, the Seattle Sounders battle the Portland Timbers and the OL Reign take on the Portland Thorns.

Big construction projects on a portion of I-5 and SR 520 will likely produce some significant delays for drivers trying to get to those games unless they find an alternate route or take public transportation.

"We are going to close 520 from I-5 all the way to 92nd in Bellevue in both directions," said Steve Peer, Washington State Department of Transportation Spokesperson.

The closure there begins Friday night and will run through Monday morning as crews work to install more than 20 girders on the Montlake Lid. Peer says people will need to pack their patience.

"Over the weekend, people will need to find alternate routes across 520. If they want to be a pedestrian or take a bicycle and get across the lake, our 520 trail is open all weekend," said Peer.

The Revive I-5 project will also again be underway between I-90 and Spokane Street this weekend. Crews there continue to replace expansion joints starting Friday night through around 5:00 am Monday morning.

"You can take the SR 99 tunnel, of course there is a toll there. If you are north end, particularly in Snohomish County, and you are going south of Seattle, I-405 will be a good choice," said Tom Pearce, Washington State Department of Transportation Spokesperson.

Public transportation is also highly encouraged.

"People can still get where they want to go, they just have to allow extra time, and if they can think about taking an alternative like public transportation, light rail, buses, it’s a great way to avoid the headaches of driving," said Pearce. "There’s a lot of bus service from all around the county that can help get you there and of course carpooling. "It’s more fun to go to the game with your friends anyway so go ahead and carpool."

"Public transportation is a very good idea," said Peer.

King County Metro Transit Spokesperson Al Sanders says that workers there always encourage people to leave their cars at home, in this case, to see the big games this weekend.