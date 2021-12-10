Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM PST until SUN 9:19 PM PST, Mason County
High Wind Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
High Wind Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Lewis County, Mason County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Beach Hazard Statement
from SAT 6:00 PM PST until MON 6:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Connor, Hellebuyck power Jets to 3-0 win over Kraken

By Chris Talbott
Published 
Seattle Kraken
Associated Press
article

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 09: Philipp Grubauer #31 of the Seattle Kraken gives up a goal to Kyle Connor #81 of the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena on December 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/NH

Expand

SEATTLE - Kyle Connor scored two goal in the third period and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Winnipeg’s first shutout of the season came after a team meeting during morning skate to address the Jets’ weak penalty kill. They stuffed all five power plays they faced in the win.

"We’re the worst PK in the league pretty much — we’ve got to take some pride in that," defenseman Brenden Dillon said. "I think our room, we’re prideful guys and we know we expect a lot better of ourselves. We know we’ve got to get better."

Hellebuyck was challenged often, especially after the Kraken pulled goaltender Philipp Grubauer late, but preserved his 25th career shutout.

"I look forward to 26," Hellebuyck said with a sly smile.

RELATED: Mark Giordano rejoins Kraken after stint in COVID protocol

The goalie credited Connor with turning the game late.

"He’s got so much skill," Hellebuyck said. "Tonight was the way that NHL games should look. You should grind a team out and then once plays are available, you make them, and he’s got the skill to make them clearly."

Dominic Toninato also scored for the Jets, winners in four of their last six games. Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele and Logan Stanley had assists as the Kraken again faltered early.

Stastny gathered in a turnover by Carson Soucy behind the net and found Toninato at the point for a one-timer past Seattle goaltender Grubauer at 5:24 of the first period.

Grubauer, who was pulled after giving up three goals on four shots in Seattle’s 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday, allowed the goal on Winnipeg’s third shot of the game. But he finished the period with several tough saves, then traded athletic moves with Hellebuyck as neither team scored in the second period.

RELATED: Seattle Kraken host Indigenous Peoples Night, announce other celebration nights

Grubauer stoned Nikolaj Ehlers on a breakaway midway through the second, then made another tough save after Ehlers gathered the puck and centered it to Logan Stanley. Grubauer shut down the chance with a glove save.

Hellebuyck countered with a sprawling save on a Jared McCann shot 30 seconds later. A few minutes later, Grubauer responded with a quick save on Josh Morrissey’s slap shot out of a faceoff.

