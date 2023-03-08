Married Connecticut lunch lady allegedly sexually assaulted student, sent nude images for months

article

A married Connecticut school employee allegedly had sex with a student, sent him "several" nude photos and videos for months, and asked him to send her sexually explicit videos, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Andie Rosafort, 31, was arrested in February and charged with second-degree sexual assault, enticing a minor by computer and risk of injury to a minor after a month-long police investigation while she was working for New Fairfield Public Schools.

Rosafort had worked in the cafeteria at New Fairfield Middle School. She allegedly began communicating with the 14-year-old victim while he was in eighth grade then assaulted him while he was in ninth grade.

She was arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on March 1 and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The school district put her on leave after the allegations came to light at the end of February, and Rosafort resigned the next day.

She began exchanging messages on social media with the victim while he was in the eighth grade, according to the affidavit.

There was nothing sexual about the messages until September 2022, when Rosafort allegedly messaged him, "You wanna see something?" and then sent him an explicit image, according to the affidavit.

That was the first sexually explicit photo that she allegedly sent the victim, but she was known to "always talk to the freshman boys" and began conversing with the victim while he was in the eighth grade, according to the affidavit.

Her lawyer, Jennifer DeCastro Tunnard, declined comment as she awaits discovery materials, and the victim's family's lawyer, Gene Zingaro, also declined comment.

The school district didn't return Fox News Digital's call and emails for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

After the victim received the first alleged explicit image in September 2022, he asked Rosafort if she sent it to him by mistake, according to the affidavit, and she allegedly responded by sending him another photo.

She routinely asked him to send her sexual videos in return for the images, the affidavit says.

This allegedly continued for months until Jan. 13, when the victim unexpectedly left a friend's party and "behaved oddly" after he returned, the friend's mother told police.

Three days later, police opened an investigation, which found that Rosafort allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager in an SUV and then asked him in a message if his friends knew where he was, according to the affidavit.

She allegedly ended the conversation with the message, "goodnight, XO."

Police said they recovered eight sexually explicit videos from the suspect's phone.

Investigators also obtained Rosafort’s cellphone data as well as records from a social media account associated with Rosafort, and they found photos and videos consistent in appearance with those described by the victim, Connecticut police said.

Law enforcement secured an arrest warrant on Feb. 17. Three days later, Rosafort turned herself in.

She was released on $100,000 bond. She's due back in court on March 23.