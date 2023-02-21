Congressional inquiry opened following JBLM burial plot mishap

The U.S. Army confirms that a Congressional inquiry has been opened after news of a Gold Star family’s grave site being given away was made public.

Late last year, Mary Dowling visited her husband’s grave and noticed a temporary marker at the plot she reserved in the 60s alongside her husband: Chief Warrant Officer Bob M. Dowling. The cremated remains of another veteran were buried in that spot.

Dowling contends that the spot is hers – in fact, she dug up a letter that proves it: complete with section, row and lot numbers

In a cruel twist of fate, the mortuary clerk even warned to keep the copy, writing, "It would be a good idea to keep it with your important papers, as it is a record of your reservation in the Fort Lewis Post Cemetery."

A spokesperson for Joint Base Lewis-McChord told FOX 13 News that the Office of Army Cemeteries is assessing the newly discovered documents.

However, it’s unclear whether that will change the Army’s position on Dowling’s burial plot.

In a written statement, JBLM Garrison Chief of Staff David Fullmer previously explained that the Army considers all interments permanent and final – meaning, the veteran buried in the plot cannot be moved.

The U.S. Army also contends that the plot would not have accepted a casket burial, following an addition of headstones with burials east of her husband’s row.

In seeking alternative options, Fullmer explained they could essentially squeeze Mary Dowling onto her husband’s other side – then offer a shared tombstone as newer Post-Vietnam couples have done.

"When standing at CWO Dowling’s headstone and looking toward the cemetery fence, his casket is offset to the right. This provides room for a casket to be buried alongside CWO Dowling’s casket without disturbing the other graves around it," Fullmer said.

The Dowling family contends that Mary Dowling should receive the burial plot she was promised – alongside the husband she has mourned for nearly six decades.

"There was never anyone as special as he was," said Mary Dowling. "I didn’t re-marry."

Bobby Dowling told FOX 13 that the ordeal has hit him and his sisters especially hard.

His final memories of his father include being sat down the night before he left for war. The elder Dowling instructed his son to take care of his mother while he was gone; a comment that holds extra meaning as his mother battles for her plot.

The Army told FOX 13 that it couldn’t locate any paperwork of Mary Dowling’s burial prior to her discovery, though noted they didn’t doubt the veracity of her claims.

Bobby Dowling said it’s put his family in a difficult spot: they hold the Army in high regard, yet the Army’s handling of this scenario is the biggest pain his family has collectively felt since his Dad’s death.

"It's about time the Army made this right," he said.

He questions how this could be the treatment a Gold Star family is receiving.

Bob M. Dowling died a hero during the Vietnam War. He volunteered for service and trained to become a helicopter pilot.

Dowling, a member of the 197th Armed Helicopter company, was shot down in the South China Sea.

In the book "Returning Fire: In the Beginning," Dowling’s former wingman recounted Dowling surviving the crash and resurfacing. Dowling even waved off his own rescue to allow his co-pilot to escape.

Lt. Col. Byron Byerly recounted witnessing Dowling’s demise – a shark attack, as he waited for a second round of rescue helicopters.

"I must remember those events just as they happened all those years ago," he wrote.

"Bob never had a chance and I’ll never forget the look on his face when the shark hit. It was over in an instant."

Dowling was hailed a hero – his son still recalls an officer that was taking part in the funeral commenting that he’d never taken part in a service with such a decorated officer.

There was little time for mourning, though. Mary Dowling had four young children. As she told FOX 13 News: she needed to protect her children, because they didn’t fully understand. Now as adults, the burial plot ordeal has drudged up difficult memories.



"We’re going through all of our letters, photos and documents," she explained. "It kind of brings back what happened to my husband. That’s a hard thing to go through again."

Dowling remains hopeful that she’ll find further proof, including a map that once was displayed outside Fort Lewis Cemetery with her full name in bold, with the word "reserved."

A similar map was on the JBLM website before Dowling’s claims became public. That map listed the plot that was given away to another veteran under the name "Dowling" beside her husband’s plot. The Army has conceded the map existed – though stated it’s unclear who created the map in the first place.