Confederate monument toppled, destroyed in Seattle cemetery

A memorial dedicated to Confederate veterans that has lived at a Seattle cemetery for almost 100 years has been destroyed.

It's not clear who toppled the 10-ton monument in Lake View Cemetery in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to The Seattle Times, but it has been the target of vandalism over the past few years as the issue of removing Confederate monuments gains traction nationwide.

The United Confederate Veterans Memorial was dedicated by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1926.

Q13 News has reached out to the cemetery for comment. Cemetery workers told The Times that they “try to keep it low profile."

Numerous Confederate statues and monuments to American slave owners have come down across the South amid recent protests against racial injustice.

The statues are falling amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the May 25 police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, the African American man who died after a white police officers pressed his knee on his neck and whose death galvanized protesters around the globe to rally against police brutality and racism.