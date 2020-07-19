Concerns over how close boaters got to orcas in South Sound

A family in the South Sound captured amazing video of orcas this week, but what shocked them most is how inconsiderate and dangerous some people acted on the water near the whales.

For six years, Janet Garrard-Willis and her husband David Willis called Fox Island home.

But the family is getting ready to pack up and head east, so this week they got on the water for one of their last times before they move; it was memorable.

“I think seeing a big orca whale pop up next to your boat transcends words,” said Garrard-Willis.

The two were able to capture video and pictures of several orcas. An experience they say they never had in their years living along the water in Fox Island.

What they say is most surprising about the experience though, is how inconsiderate some folks acted.



“They (other boaters) were circling very closely to the whales for a very lengthy period of time which is dangerous for the whales and also dangerous for them,” said Garrard-Willis.

While the family worked to maintain a safe distance from the whales, they say other boaters got very close.

The family says luckily no people or whales got hurt.

According to bewhalewise.org, this breaks Washington State Law.

The site states:

Boats to stay 300 yards from Southern Resident orcas or killer whales on either side.

Boats to stay 400 yards out of Southern Resident orca’s path/in front and behind the whales

Boats to go slow (<7 knots) within ½ mile of Southern Resident orcas

Disengage engines if whales appear within 300 yards.

For more information on how to stay safe if you are lucky enough to see orcas while you’re out click here.