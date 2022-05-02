CONCACAF Champions League Final to bring thousands to Lumen Field

The CONCACAF Champions League Final will pack Lumen Field Wednesday.

Excitement is building for soccer fans as if the Sounders clinch the championship. It means huge bragging rights for the team and Major League Soccer and their standing beyond the states.

While the area around Lumen Field is not bustling yet, restaurants are taking deliveries and businesses are preparing for thousands of fans. More than 60,000 are expected to fill seats when the championship kicks off.

A few select fans tapped to volunteer for pre-match ceremonies on field shared their excitement with FOX 13 News.

"They’re always fierce and fun to watch," said Jon Guncay. "The Sounders, you can never sleep on them."

"I’m just excited to go out on the field to participate for the event," said Courtney Gray.

"A big win here will earn us some credibility on the world stage," said Albert Yao.

Tickets for the match are going fast, including for cheaper seats that can run shy of $80. For seats closer to the field, tickets climb towards $400.