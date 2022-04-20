Commuter airline to buy 75 Washington-built electric planes

article

Eviation Aircraft, an Arlington company that has built a fully electric commuter airplane, got a hefty boost this week when one of the nation’s largest commuter airlines, Cape Air, signed a letter of intent to buy 75 of the Eviation Alice model.

The nine-passenger airplane produces no carbon emissions. It's expected to take a maiden flight this year.

Cape Air, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, operates more than 400 regional flights a day to nearly 40 cities. Cape Air says deploying a fleet of all-electric planes will significantly reduce carbon emissions, cut maintenance and operational costs and give passengers "a smoother and quieter flight experience."

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram