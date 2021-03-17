Community mourns Bainbridge Island teens killed in crash

All of the three young girls killed in Tuesday night’s crash were aged from 14 to 16. Some students who attended Bainbridge High School with the victims. They spent Wednesday visiting the scene of the crash site to lay flowers or say a prayer. The Tightly-knit Kitsap County community mourned a monumental tragedy with a shared sense of deep loss.

On Wednesday, flowers and letters sharing grief were placed at the spot where the teenagers died the night before.

Bainbridge island police says the girls were all in the same car, driving south on Sunrise Drive just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash, said police. The vehicle left the roadway and hit several trees before rolling over. All three young women died at the scene; 16-year-old Hannah Wachsman, 14-year-old Mariana Miller and 14-year-old Hazel Kleiner.

The three young girls all shared a love of volleyball. Their coach Lara Sweeny called the three vibrant and full of promise.

"Marina, Hazel and Hannah were all starters on my BHS JV Volleyball team," Sweeny wrote. "They were wonderful, vibrant young women full of hope and promise and now they are gone. There is a huge hole in our hearts and our community is absolutely shattered."

"It’s a large community, the volleyball team," said Otiullia Dauenhauer along with Monica Price who both knew Kleiner.

The two said they were familiar with all three girls, but Kleiner was closer to them. Spending a year social distancing through a pandemic meant struggling with Tuesday’s tragedy was even more difficult.

The past year has been hard through lockdowns and being distant – struggling through such a huge loss while having to refrain from gathering makes a monumental tragedy like this one even harder.

"I missed out on hangs we could have had," said Price. "I feel like I could have helped in a way."

The Superintendent of the district shared his own grief and urged parents to pay attention to students who may show signs of needing assistance. Counselors have been dispatched to help the district offer guidance for young people seeking help through the crisis.