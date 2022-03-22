Community honors victims of Oso landslide on 8th anniversary

Tuesday marks the eight-year anniversary of the deadly Oso landslide, which killed 43 people in 2014.

Several events have been planned throughout the day to remember the people who died that day.

On March 22, 2014, part of an unstable hill collapsed, sending a wall of mud and debris into the community of Steelhead Haven. Forty-nine homes were destroyed.

Rescue crews and volunteers spent months searching for the victims, who were all eventually brought back to their families.

On Tuesday, survivors, family and friends of the victims and first responders will be gathering to remember the victims.

At 10:37 a.m., a moment of silence will be held, which is the time the slide happened.

Later this year, a memorial will be built at the site. Construction is set to begin this summer and the work will be done in phases. It’s expected to be completed before the 10-year remembrance ceremony in 2024.

