Community buys, donates 228 turkeys to families for Thanksgiving

A community in Snohomish County teamed up to help families celebrate the holidays with a turkey dinner.

Lars Axberg was planning to use $2,500 of his own money to buy turkeys to give away for Thanksgiving.

The company he works for, Goodfellow Bros Construction, said they would match those funds to help buy more turkeys. They also teamed up with local nonprofit Electric Pinup Dolls to provide for their community.

In total, they bought 228 birds for the giveaway, and Axberg says all of them were donated to people who need them most.

