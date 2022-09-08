Washington communities brace for wildfire danger with strong winds and hot temps ahead

The risk of wildfire danger has not been this serious since the summer of 2020, according to firefighters. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect on Friday, where the combination of strong winds with low humidity and temperatures approaching 90 degrees makes for an increased risk of wildfires.

Several wildfires north and east of Darrington have burned for some time but are not threatening the Snohomish County community.

Smoke blocked out the sun and left an orange haze in the sky, and the wildfire risk was declared as "high" in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

"We’ve been pretty lucky this year with the air quality so far," said Interim Chief Drew Bono with Darrington Fire District 24. "We’ve had some bad days."

Outside of town, three separate wildfires are burning on national forest land where more than 1,100 acres have already burned. Officials say the fires were sparked by lightning.

Almost 80 men and women have been building containment lines where they can, but some fires are burning in areas nearly impossible for crews to reach.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Friday’s strong winds could spread both smoke and fire.

"Any fires that do ignite will burn through the weekend and will produce smoke and significant wildfire danger on the west side," said Matthew Dehr, a DNR meteorologist.

The worst wind gusts may happen from King County southward, according to DNR.

While fire season has been mild for the Northwest, crews battling around the country have been busy with a season that starts earlier and ends later that before.

"Now things are happening here and the same folks having to fight in New Mexico and Alaska are now busy here," said Moffitt. "Their season is getting longer and longer."