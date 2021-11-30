Communities brace for possible third round of flooding along the Nooksack River in Whatcom County

Just as people in Whatcom County were beginning to recover from historic flooding, forecast heavy rains presented a new threat for more high waters.

Residents in Everson, Nooksack and area communities continued their storm clean up, Tuesday, as they prepared for more overflow from the Nooksack River.

Tammy Rawls grew up in Everson and has lived in a newly built home with her family in Nooksack for the past three years. She said she has never experienced flooding like this.

"The river is a few miles that way. This isn’t a flood area, we don’t live in a flood area. So, we did not expect it," said Rawls.

Their home was gutted after high waters spilled inside. The flooring was ripped up, the drywall was removed to prevent mold and most of their furniture was thrown out. On the outside, Rawls said the high waters were waist deep in her neighborhood during the first round of flooding two weeks ago. Her family was forced escape their own home to safety.

"We held hands. So, our neighbor would go through and check to see where things were and would tell my kids that they could walk through there. We were terrified one of them would fall and then there was a current. So, we just didn’t want to lose a child in the frigid waters in the middle of the night," said Rawls.

Since that terrifying night, the rain continued to fall. The rain was filling an already full river, and Rawls said several families feared potential flooding could devastate them once again.

"My little kids don’t like to sleep by themselves now. They’re afraid. It’s raining today and we had tears on the way to school, "Will you be able to get to me mommy if the flood starts happening while we’re there?’ These are real concerns we didn’t have two weeks ago but we’re bracing for number three," said Rawls. "We can rebuild, but a lot of people can’t. They live every moment just to put food on their table for their kids. How are they going to get by this?"

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services stationed a mobile unit at Valley Church to offer immediate disaster cash assistance for anyone recovering from the first two rounds of flooding. As residents prepared for a possible third, Rawls said the community stepped up.

"We’ve been so blessed. We’ve had friends from far come out. And when we’re done working on our own homes, we move to the next home. We band together. People that haven’t been affected have been working with us," said Rawls.

She and other community members are calling on improved infrastructure to prevent disastrous flooding like this in the future.

"My hope is everyone comes together and stops pointing fingers at each other. Let’s come up with a solution. There’s got to be a solution, I know there’s a solution," said Rawls. "We’ve got to do something to come together as a community and change this. Bring the government in and change what’s happening because we can’t keep going through this."

Whatcom County government is urging everyone to report all losses and damages. Officials said that information will be critical in the county’s request to receive state and federal aid. Those affected by flooding are asked to complete an online damage form by December 6.

Despite the town trying to dry off from storm after storm, Rawls said they’re finding a silver lining this holiday season.

"We have to have hope. Or else we’re just going to curl up and become bitter. We have to have hope. We have to celebrate," said Rawls.

