Heavy smoke spotted in Tacoma skyline after building partially collapses, catches fire

No injuries have been reported after a commercial building in Tacoma partially collapsed and caught fire, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the 1600 block of Tacoma Ave. S., near the St. Joseph Medical Center, around 8:12 p.m. on July 4 for reports of a fire.

Crews worked to contain the fire and ensure that it didn't spread to nearby buildings.

The fire department said the building appears to have been vacant.

Heavy, black smoke could be visibly seen in the sky in surrounding areas. Those who live nearby, or to the north of the fire, were asked to shelter in place and close all windows and doors as the smoke travels.

It's unknown what caused the fire.

Crews were able to put it out in about an hour.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

