Colman Dock construction slowed by concrete strike, on-track to open Summer 2022

After five years of construction and months of striking by concrete workers, Washington State Ferries (WSF) says the new terminal at Colman Dock is on track to finally open this summer.

The larger restoration of Colman Dock is scheduled to finish in 2023, according to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The concrete strike ended in April, but delayed and upended projects across Puget Sound for months. WSF said, however, that they maintained progress on the last chunk of the new terminal building.

WSF says they are on pace to open the building this summer.

The Colman Dock project began construction in 2017, with the aim of overhauling the flagship ferry terminal, which received its last update in 1964. WSDOT says the pier was in desperate need of work to be protected from seismic activity, as well as inefficiencies from car, bike and foot traffic.

There is no exact date for the building to open.