Collision on NB I-5 near Seattle, one seriously injured

A collision involving at least two vehicles is blocking some NB lanes I-5 . The collision is north of MLK Way.

The left two lanes of the interstate are blocked as police investigate the collision.

A red SUV rolled-over with three passengers inside, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson. The driver of the red vehicle sustained a serious head injury. All passengers were transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the silver SUV the caused the crash fled the scene on foot, Johnson said.

This is a developing story.