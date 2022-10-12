Expand / Collapse search

College students can get $30 standing-room tickets at T-Mobile Park for Mariners ALDS games

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners reflect on a loss against the Astros, aim for a win

FOX 13's Alyssa Charleston joins Good Day Seattle live from Houston to talk about the Mariner's recent loss against the Astros. Some are calling it one of the most devastating losses in franchise history, the players themselves are ready to bring back the chaos on Thursday.

SEATTLE - If you're a college student, you can enter a lottery for $30, standing room tickets at T-Mobile Park as the Seattle Mariners continue their American League Division Series (ALDS) matchup against the Houston Astros. 

The Mariners are currently in Houston trying to bounce back from a loss during Game 1 in the ALDS. The M's loss comes after keeping a lead through the entire game but Yordan Álvarez hammered a three-run home run off Robbie Ray with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to deliver a crushing 8-7 defeat.

The M's will remain in Houston for the game on Oct. 13 before returning to Seattle for Game 3, and Game 4, if needed. 

When the Mariners come back to play at T-Mobile Park, college students will have the opportunity to enter a lottery system for a chance to purchase one ticket to the game on Saturday, Oct. 15. 

Eligible students will need to complete an online form at Mariners.com/College, verify they are a student, and will then be selected to access the ticket speciala $30 ticket.

Tickets will be for standing room only, with no assigned seat.

Once students are verified, they will be assigned to either ALDS Home Game 1 (Sat., Oct. 15 at 1:07 p.m.) or ALDS Home Game 2 (Sun., Oct. 16 at 12:07 p.m.).

Tickets are not guaranteed. The first 2,000 verified students to sign up will receive access to this offer.

You can register here.

