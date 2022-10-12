College students can get $30 standing-room tickets at T-Mobile Park for Mariners ALDS games

If you're a college student, you can enter a lottery for $30, standing room tickets at T-Mobile Park as the Seattle Mariners continue their American League Division Series (ALDS) matchup against the Houston Astros.

The Mariners are currently in Houston trying to bounce back from a loss during Game 1 in the ALDS. The M's loss comes after keeping a lead through the entire game but Yordan Álvarez hammered a three-run home run off Robbie Ray with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to deliver a crushing 8-7 defeat.

The M's will remain in Houston for the game on Oct. 13 before returning to Seattle for Game 3, and Game 4, if needed.

When the Mariners come back to play at T-Mobile Park, college students will have the opportunity to enter a lottery system for a chance to purchase one ticket to the game on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Eligible students will need to complete an online form at Mariners.com/College, verify they are a student, and will then be selected to access the ticket special– a $30 ticket.

Tickets will be for standing room only, with no assigned seat.

Once students are verified, they will be assigned to either ALDS Home Game 1 (Sat., Oct. 15 at 1:07 p.m.) or ALDS Home Game 2 (Sun., Oct. 16 at 12:07 p.m.).

Tickets are not guaranteed. The first 2,000 verified students to sign up will receive access to this offer.

You can register here.