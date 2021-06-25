College quarterback and girlfriend shot in Seattle

A college quarterback and girlfriend are recovering after being shot a week ago while driving to go get dinner in the Rainier Valley.

"I never expected to get a call like that from my son," says Naqeed Anderson.

Naqeed Anderson says it still doesn’t feel real. Last Friday his 19-year-old son Jihad and his girlfriend left to go get dinner. Stopped at a busy intersection in Rainier Valley, someone opened fire. "It’s something that no one can prepare for because we did everything that as a parent you’re supposed to do and he's done everything as a kid you’re supposed to do to keep something like this from happening, I mean what else can you do?"

Jihad’s girlfriend Samaria was hit in the side. She is still in the hospital. Doctors are unable to remove the bullet as it’s too close to her spine. Jihad’s injury isn’t considered as medically serious, but it is still life altering. "He's a college quarterback, on a scholarship to play football, and he got his in his throwing hand," says Anderson.

The 19-year-old junior at Miles College is praying his hand will be recovered by the end of July and he’ll be ready for the season, but the extent of the injury is still unknown. The senselessness of it-is gut-wrenching for family.

"I know every dad says this, but I have the type of son that everybody wants to have."

Both Jihad and his girlfriend Samaria graduated early and took college courses during high school. They’re both straight-A students with big goals. Both attend school out of state and are just home for summer. They have no idea why anyone would want to harm them.

"The way these shootings are going right now there's no, there's no rhyme or reason for the way that they’re doing things, it’s like they’re playing video games with people’s lives right now," says Anderson.

It’s not the first time the family has been rocked by violence. Last year, one of Jihad’s best friends and longtime teammate, UW freshman Conner Dassa-Holland was gunned down on mother’s day. "He was a straight-A student himself, he was a class president, and somebody murdered this kid in front of his house…you’re killing kids and shooting kids who obviously are doing everything to stay away from that life to get out and do something with themselves, you’re destroying the future of the neighborhood."

The family is focused on Jihad’s recovery and keeping his football dreams going he’s worked towards since he was a child-but nothing can erase the trauma of it all. "People tell me all the time you’re lucky he's alive and yes I feel blessed he’s alive and we appreciate it that but he shouldn’t have to be lucky to be alive, it’s not something he should be going through at all."

Jihad’s case is just one of over 200 shootings Seattle police say has happened within the last six months. Whoever shot him and his girlfriend are still out there. If you know anything, please contact Seattle PD.

Another repercussion of the shooting has been the loss of Jihad’s dream car that he worked two jobs to save up for. The car has been taken in as evidence where the family is told it could remain for years. A gofundme has been set up to try to purchase him a new car. A gofundme has also been set up to help with expenses on her lengthy road to recovery.