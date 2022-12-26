Expand / Collapse search
This week’s college football game on FOX: No. 15 Oregon battles UNC in the Holiday Bowl

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 8:35AM
College Football
This week's college football on FOX: Oregon battles North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl

No. 15 Oregon takes on North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Diego. (FOX Sports)

Bowl season kicks off this week on FOX after a thrilling regular season of college football.

No. 15 Oregon (9-3) takes on North Carolina (9-4) in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 28 on FOX.

Fans of offense will enjoy this game because it features two of college football’s most dynamic passers in Oregon’s Bo Nix and North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Both signal-callers finished the regular season with stellar numbers.  Nix passed for 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions, and Maye threw for 4,115 yards, 35 TDs, and seven interceptions.

North-Carolina-quarterback-Drake-Maye.jpg

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the ACC college football championship game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers on December 3, 2022. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ducks and Tar Heels will play at Petco Park, the first football game ever played at the home of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres.

North Carolina won the ACC Coastal Division before losing to Clemson in the conference title game, while Oregon lost two of its last three games this season.

This game will be the first meeting between the schools. Oregon is making its fourth appearance in the Holiday Bowl, while North Carolina is playing in the Holiday Bowl for the first time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 