Shelters open in western Washington ahead of winter weather

With the forecast calling for below-freezing temperatures and possibly snow, some areas in western Washington will be opening up cold-weather shelters.

Here are shelters opening in western Washington counties. Additional locations will be added as they open up:

King County

Seattle

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall (301 Mercer St. 98109): Opened Saturday, Dec. 25 through Wednesday, Dec. 29 after 7 p.m. Operated by the Salvation Army. Pets under control of their owner are accepted.

Compass Housing Alliance (210 Alaskan Way S.): Opened Saturday, Dec. 25 through Wednesday, Dec. 29 after 7 p.m. Enter at the corner of S. Washington and Alaskan Way located across from the Ferry Terminal in Pioneer Square neighborhood.Service animals only at the Compass location.

Families with children can find safe, warm shelter at the King County Emergency Family Intake and can be reached at 206-245-1026.

Kent

For those living unsheltered, the City is working closely with the Highline United Methodist Church to support the opening of an extreme weather overnight shelter. Plans are being made to open the Burien Community Center as a daytime warming center as well. More information will be shared about the shelter and warming center in the next few days.

Renton

The City of Renton is activating the Severe Weather Shelter at Highlands Neighborhood Center (800 Edmonds Avenue NE) beginning Sunday night, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

The shelter is operated by REACH Renton staff and has a capacity of 22-25 people. Registration is required before entering.

Check in is at 8 p.m. and all must vacate at 7 a.m.



Snohomish County

Everett Family Cold Weather Shelter (5126 S 2nd Avenue, Everett). Opens at 4 p.m. Closes at 8 p.m.

Snohomish County has five different shelters. Right now, the Everett Family Cold Weather Shelter is the only one open. See up-to-date information on the other shelters here.

Are there shelters opening in your area that we haven't mentioned? Send an email to KCPQ_Digital@fox.com and we'll add it to our list.

RELATED: Seattle Weather: Will it snow? White Christmas weather update for holiday weekend

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram