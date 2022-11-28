Cold weather shelters open in Western Washington as temperatures drop

With temperatures dropping throughout Western Washington, cold weather shelters will be opening this week.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, temperatures are expected to plunge. There could be a rain-snow mx in the lower elevations, particularly in the areas of Snohomish County and Canadian border.

King County Shelters

King County Regional Homelessness Authority announced on Monday that it has activated its Severe Weather Response protocols in Seattle. They said they plan to open their overnight shelter from Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2.

Seattle Severe Weather Shelter: Compass Housing Alliance, enter at 210 Alaskan Way S., across from the Ferry Terminal.

Officials said if temperatures remain low after Friday, the organization will update its activation plan.

Snohomish County shelters

Snohomish County said its shelters typically open when overnight temperatures are expected to drop below 34 degrees.

Sunday night, some of those shelters started opening its doors.

Everett Cold Weather Shelter at 1616 Pacific Avenue.

Everett Family Cold Weather Shelter at 5126 South Second Avenue.

Marysville Cold Weather Shelter at 7215 51st Avenue Northeast.

Monroe Cold Weather Shelter at 1012 West Main Street.

Snohomish Cold Weather Shelter at 210 Avenue B.

South County Cold Weather Shelter; transportation to the shelter is provided. Schedule here.

The county said its shelters begin in November and can last through March of next year.