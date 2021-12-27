Cold weather shelters open in Snohomish County, dozens seeking refuge from the freezing temps

Cold weather shelters are open with dangerously low temperatures across our region.

In Snohomish County, there are several shelters open in the Lynnwood-Edmonds area, Everett, Monroe and Snohomish.

Anthony Allen has been experiencing homelessness for four years now, and said he’s thankful to have a long term bed at "2020 Shelter" at the Everett United Church of Christ.

"It’s hard to function once it gets so cold. It’s hard to think, hard to move, all that stuff," said Allen. "I believe no one should be left out in the cold, especially if there’s a means and a ways to prevent that from happening."

The 2020 Shelter has 40 long term beds after opening as a cold weather shelter last year. The shelter manager Jeremiah Swartz said ever since the temperatures dipped, they’ve seen dozens more people seeking shelter from the elements.

"We just adapt and that’s what we’ve been doing. Even with the warming center, and the temperatures, and the snow and everything else. It was pretty intense, but we’re really pulling together," said Swartz, "because even if you layer up, if you get wet, it’s over and if you don’t cover every exposed part of your body, you’re going to get hypothermia. It’s not something to play with."

The cold weather shelter is offering rapid COVID-19 testing for individuals as they come in. If a person test positive, he or she is taken to the Snohomish County quarantine site.

Hot meals are being offered throughout the day for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as snacks and hot drinks.

"So I was actually homeless for about ten years," said Swartz. "I really believe, because people wouldn’t give up on me, I had my chance and for me, it’s more than just a shelter because it’s an opportunity for them to have that same chance."

Here is a list of the cold weather shelters that are currently operating in Snohomish County.

South County Cold Weather 18 beds Operated by 18 beds Operated by We All Belong : Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Lynnwood/Edmonds Transportation to the shelter is provided via shuttle van. For the schedule and van pick up locations visit http://www.weallbelong.org . Or call the location at 206-743-9843 if you have your own car.

18 beds

Operated by We All Belong : Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Lynnwood/Edmonds

Transportation to the shelter is provided via shuttle van. For the schedule and van pick up locations visit http://www.weallbelong.org . Or call the location at 206-743-9843 if you have your own car.

Everett Family Cold Weather Shelter Ability to serve 9 families Operated by Everett Gospel Mission 5126 S 2nd Avenue, Everett

Ability to serve 9 families

Operated by Everett Gospel Mission

5126 S 2nd Avenue, Everett

Everett Cold Weather Shelter 75 beds Operated by Everett Gospel Mission 2624 Rockefeller Ave, Everett

75 beds

Operated by Everett Gospel Mission

2624 Rockefeller Ave, Everett

Snohomish Cold Weather Shelter 18 beds Operated by Volunteers of America 210 Ave B, Snohomish

18 beds

Operated by Volunteers of America

210 Ave B, Snohomish

Monroe Cold Weather Shelter 25 beds Operated by Volunteers of America 1012 W Main St, Monroe

25 beds

Operated by Volunteers of America

1012 W Main St, Monroe

READ MORE: Warming shelters open in Western Washington for winter weather

RELATED: Snow to give out to freezing cold weather this week

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: