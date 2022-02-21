People in temporary housing advocate for better resources as frigid weather comes in

Cold temperatures are sticking around this week in the North Sound. Snohomish County said its cold weather shelters are open, but a few families who are in temporary housing said additional resources are needed.

"That sucks for the people who have to sit outside and sleep outside," said Dameon Smith. "I walked to Walmart to go get our client something to eat and there’s a lady lying in the bushes, just lying there, because she has nowhere else to go."

Smith, his girlfriend who is pregnant, and their two young children are currently staying at a motel in Everett.

"I feel like there should be more shelters that help with women and children and families. There’s not a lot that wants to keep families together," said Smith. "It breaks the family apart, and what we’re trying to do is keep families together more than tear them apart."

Smith said his family was living out of their vehicle before they received temporary housing through the Hand Up Project. Smith is now working security at the motel and he said his family is taking everything one day at a time.

"I’m closer to being in the same predicament again if I don’t get the proper help, the proper resources. I will be back on the streets with my family," said Smith. "Where else can we go? Like, if I’m in that same situation, where else would me and my family be able to shelter ourselves from this cold wind?"

Melinda Park is a single mom who is a full-time caregiver for her son who is considered level three autistic. She, too, has dealt with the struggle of finding proper housing.

"We can’t go into a shelter. Not one shelter called me back, mind you, because nobody wants to deal with my son," said Park.

Park said she was evicted from her previous home, and the only help she received was a 14-day motel voucher from Compass Health. She’s been staying at the motel for about two months now and said it wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of community donations.

Park said she has a Housing Navigator with Snohomish County and said she is next on the list for more permanent housing. So far, she said the county resources have gotten her nowhere.

"They need to have a complete outreach program, where they’re helping these programs immediately, especially with the cold temperatures, especially with COVID," said Park.

