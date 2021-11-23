Coast Guard rescues man shipwrecked near Neah Bay

article

U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man whose boat sunk near Neah Bay.

The Coast Guard says a man was driving his 17-foot boat near Waadah Island, located just off the coast of Neah Bay. His boat hit the breakwater between the island and the bay, and started to sink.

Crews arrived and quickly got the man out of the freezing water, and took him to the hospital.

