Coast Guard rescued injured teen hiker in Olympic park

Published 
News
Associated Press

The Coast Guard rescued the teen who fell near La Push in the Olympic National Park on Monday.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. - The Coast Guard rescued an injured teen Monday afternoon after he fell and suffered injuries that needed medical attention.

A 17-year-old hiker was medevaced from Olympic National Park shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District in Seattle received a call from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center at 2:10 p.m. about two good Samaritan hikers finding a teenager and injured about four miles north of La Push in Olympic National Park.

One hiker stayed with the injured man while the other sought help. A third hiker used a personal locator beacon to send out a distress signal, according to the Coast Guard.

Olympic National Park Service personnel launched a ground rescue team while Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound deployed an Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew.

Authorities said the Coast Guard helicopter arrived on scene, hoisted the hiker and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Air Station Port Angeles.