Military family victimized by brazen thieves in Tacoma while relocating

A military family in the process of relocating to the Pacific Northwest is still in shock and asking for help after thieves made off with two of their vehicles and most of their possessions inside.

The Partsch family was staying at a Tacoma hotel while house hunting, when all their vehicles and family possessions were stolen from out front of the hotel.

The family says the truck, a trailer and a Jeep on the trailer were taken in broad daylight from the Best Western Plus Tacoma on S Hosmer Street Saturday evening.

"A whole life was in those cars, a whole life," said Janet Partsch. "We are in the process of buying a home here."

Janet says her husband Bo was just re-stationed with the Coast Guard at "Base Seattle" after working for 4 years in Michigan. They had packed half their house into their Ford F 350 and picked up her parents in Oregon. After they put her mom's Jeep on a trailer and loaded her possessions inside, the family of 8 set out for Tacoma.

"They knew that our life was in there, everything," said Janet. "Took our four kids and our dog, and half of our belongings from the house and made our journey west. We stopped in Oregon, and picked up our parents who are moving with us."



During their stay at the Best Western Plus, Janet says they thought they did everything right. She says they parked their vehicle in full view of security cameras at the hotel entry as recommended.

"This is where our full length truck sat and this is where the start of the truck was going," said Janet, pointing to a set of bushes in front of the entry to the hotel.

But, at 7 p.m. Saturday, their world came crashing down.

"We found out last night at 9 p.m., by looking out our window that it was gone," said Janet. "Before we came up here from Oregon, we called a lot of hotels, this was the one that had the openings, and asked about their security, they said they had round the clock security walking the building in and out of the building."

She says security video shows what looked like two men getting out of a silver BMW just before 7:00 while the sun was still out, they popped open the door of the truck and drove away.

"In broad daylight, there was people coming in and out of the hotel while it was being stolen. There were people parking right next to them while it was being stolen. Everybody saw it," said Janet.

The items lost include; clothes and shoes, keepsake boxes and artwork from their four kids, along with all her mom's memories.

"She had photos of us growing up over the years. She had my brothers' basketball memorabilia from when he was a big basketball guy. There were wallets in there, there were phones in there, pictures of our papa, everything was in there," said Janet.

Most devastating, the loss of her grandfather Terry's pictures and an urn containing his ashes.

"It was a metal silver urn, and it was in a box with other old things of his. It was in a red box," said Janet.

"He was the rock. He was everything, and was just really important, and that’s why we kept it locked up, and we thought it was safe," said Janet.

She said the hotel owner declined to share the video except through police. We contacted the hotel to request a copy and also made a request for comment. We left a message and are still waiting to hear back.

"I feel violated, I’m overwhelmed and devastated," said Janet.

She says nobody told them that it was a "terrible place" and it serves as a warning to other military families.

"His duty blues, his boots, his medals that he just got from the Coast Guard after leaving Michigan, his caps, all of our kid’s things, we have 4 kids, their clothes, our daughter’s birthday items that she just got, not even opened, gone," said Janet.

She's asking that you be on the lookout for the Ford 350 which has a "light bar" on the front and a Michigan plate on the back, Number EER-5722. The truck also has a Pacific northwest sticker with arrows attached to the back cab window. There are other Michigan stickers and travel-related stickers both outside the truck and inside the cab. The Jeep that was on the trailer was a black 2006 Grand Cherokee with Oregon license plates on the front and back. Many of the cardboard moving boxes in the back of the truck were marked with a "Lowes" logo.

"We really just want to recover what we can, anything we can," said Janet. "We have ashes of my grandfather, we have priceless guns that were owned by my grandfather, his fishing items which is a brown pole and spinners, my husband’s duty stuff for the coast guard, all of that is gone."

The family is asking that if you see the vehicles, the trailer, or any of their possessions, you contact the Tacoma Police Department.

A gofundme account was set up to help the family.