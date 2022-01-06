Expand / Collapse search
Billie Eilish, Ye to headline Coachella 2022: report

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 12:19PM
Billie Eilish, Ye to headline Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish and Ye will headline the Coachella Music Festival in 2022.

INDIO, Calif. - After a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is set to go on as scheduled this spring in Riverside County and will be headlined by Billie Eilish and Ye, according to reports. 

Eilish performed at the festival in 2019 and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was a headliner back in 2011. 

According to Variety, Swedish House Mafia may potentially become the third headliner at the festival being held at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio.

Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott were announced as headliners in 2020. However, the festival was postponed due to the pandemic that year and in 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coachella 2020 lineup announced; a look at the stars set to perform

Travis Scott was removed from the lineup following the AstroWorld tragedy where 10 people lost their lives, including a 9-year-old boy, during a crowd surge on that chilling November evening. 

The music festival has a capacity of up to 125,000 people. 

Shortly after, the Empire Polo Club will host the Stagecoach country music festival on April 29 through May 1, 2022.

RELATED: Stagecoach country music festival announces 2022 lineup

Numerous events in Southern California have been canceled due to a surge of COVID-19 cases, fueled by the highly contagious Delta and Omicron variants. 

In other entertainment news, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will move forward with this year’s Golden Globes without celebrities, an audience, or press in attendance, despite the controversy surrounding the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Grammy Awards have been postponed indefinitely and the National Football League is exploring contingency sites for the Super Bowl. As of now, the game is scheduled for Feb. 13 at Inglewood’s new SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams and Chargers

In August, Golden Voice said concertgoers and event staff at all of its venues will be required to be fully vaccinated.

This year’s festival will take place over two weekends on April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Both weekends are sold out, but hopefuls looking for tickets can join the waitlist on Coachella's official website

