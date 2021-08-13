Cluster of COVID-19 outbreaks linked to Watershed Music Festival

article

A cluster of COVID-19 outbreaks has been connected to the three-day Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Grant County, according to health officials.

Outbreaks have been identified in King, Grant, Pierce, Skagit, Kittitas, Okanogan, Whatcom, Kitsap, San Juan, Lincoln and Stevens counties.

According to the Communicable Disease Coordinator for Grant County Health District, Laina Mitchell, over 160 cases were confirmed to come from Watershed attendees.

"The outbreak is the first one traced to an outdoor entertainment event since the lifting of statewide COVID-19 prevention measures at the end of June," said Michell.

Health officials are encouraging those who attended the festival to get tested and self-quarantine.

Health leaders are also looking into a COVID-19 outbreak linked to an outdoor music festival in eastern Oregon.

Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said they’ve tied 66 cases to the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest on July 10.

"With delta, some of our assumptions with how safe an outdoor event was, probably aren’t as good as they were with the original version of this virus," Fiumara said. "I do think it means it’s not as safe as what we were comfortable with."

Health leaders continue to encourage those not yet vaccinated to get the vaccine.

"My advice to folks, is first, get vaccinated. It’s not 100%, but it will likely keep you out of the hospital and lower your risk of death," Fiumara said.

