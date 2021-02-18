Closure of Puyallup DSHS office means savings for taxpayers, but leaves some asking questions

The closure of the Puyallup Department of Social and Health Services Community Services Office means three quarters of a million dollars in savings for taxpayers a year, but it has some folks asking how they will be able to get what they need.

Starting Friday February 26th, the DSHS is closing its doors to any in-person activity at the Puyallup Community Services Office location. The following month, the site will shut down all operations.

For the last year, in-person services have already been limited due to the pandemic.

DSHS officials say this closure is a move toward a longer term goal of efficiency and reducing its brick-and-mortar footprint.

The cost of the current lease is more than $63k a month. The money saved will work toward reducing the deficit as well as retaining staffing, and technology DSHS officials said.

Resources like food, cash and medical benefits are still provided, however for folks who rely on in-person services because they don’t have a phone, access to the internet, or a mailbox it creates a challenge.

Advertisement

"What would you recommend anybody who is in need of the services; how would they go about it to get that assistance," said Chris Peake.

Peake stays in Puyallup. He is also experiencing homelessness.

He says he’s relied on food services in the past from the DSHS Community Services Office. He doesn’t have a phone and does not have a permanent mailing address.

DSHS officials say the Tacoma Community Services Office, which is six miles away from Puyallup, will retain its in-person services.

DSHS officials say there is a direct bus route from Puyallup CSO to the Tacoma CSO.

For more information on access services click here.