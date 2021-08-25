Clipper to resume ferry service between Seattle and Victoria, BC

article

After a 17-month long suspension, the FRS Clipper will begin ferry services between Seattle and Victoria BC on Sept. 17, 2021 — bookings will open up on Sept. 6.

The Victoria Clipper V vessel is planned to operate a four-day schedule over weekends with additional trips during the holiday season.

All U.S. citizens and permanent Canadian residents living in the U.S. traveling to Canada will be required to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Canada for non-essential travel.

Travelers must provide proof of vaccination and pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of arrival. Fully vaccinated individuals will be exempt from quarantine but must still provide a quarantine plan and must be prepared to quarantine in the event that border control determines the traveler does not meet necessary requirements.

"The pandemic has had a devastating impact on our company like so many others, but I’m incredibly proud of the support from the Victoria community and my staff’s resiliency and determination to return to our core international operations once again," said CEO David Gudgel.

"We could not be more excited to reinstate our safe, trusted fast ferry service and to provide the core connection between Victoria and Seattle that so many have relied upon for travel over the past 35 years."

The FRS Clipper has increased sanitation procedures for the health and safety of both staff and guests. Masks are required to be worn with the exception of eating and drinking or when outside on the viewing decks. The vessel will operate at full capacity of 535 guests.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram