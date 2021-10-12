Clipper suspends fast ferry service until spring 2022

FRS Clipper is suspending its fast ferry service between Seattle and Victoria, B.C. until next year due to low ridership.

Service resumed last month after a 17-month long suspension due to the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, we had to make the tough business decision to suspend operations for fall/winter due to low ridership demand," said FRS Clipper CEO David Gudgel.

All U.S. citizens and permanent Canadian residents living in the U.S. traveling to Canada were required to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Canada for non-essential travel.

The 525-passenger Victoria Clipper V vessel was operating a four-day schedule over weekends.

RELATED: Clipper to resume ferry service between Seattle and Victoria, BC

Travelers were also required to show proof of vaccination and pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of arrival. Fully vaccinated individuals were exempt from quarantine but must still provide a quarantine plan and must be prepared to quarantine in the event that border control determines the traveler does not meet necessary requirements.

"We knew that it would be a challenge to re-launch our international fast ferry service heading into shoulder season and given the current ongoing circumstances and travel repercussions of the pandemic," said Gudgel. "Tough day and decision for Clipper but a reality with the ongoing challenge of the pandemic."

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram