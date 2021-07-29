Climate Pledge Arena looking to hire 1,800 employees at job fair

article

The Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Kraken, and arena operation partners announced an in-person job fair happening Thursday through Saturday, July 31.

Recruiters are looking for part-time positions to start during the Climate Pledge Arena's opening in October.

The job fair is being hosted at the Fisher Pavilion and will include a pop-up retail store with a Kraken Community Iceplex where attendees can learn about the hockey program and even try some ball hockey themselves.

The Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena are hoping to employ over 1,800 part-time team members — applicants are encouraged to RSVP and apply for positions ahead of the event on the Climate Pledge Arena website.

Open positions include guest services, security, ice crew, tech, engineer, ticketing, and more. All Climate Pledge Arena positions start at $20 an hour and include both an Orca card for transit and downtown parking - as well as meal perks.

The Climate Pledge Arena and operations are partnering with the Seattle Fire Department to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at the fair. You may get your first or second dose there.

