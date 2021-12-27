Cleaning up, staying warm from Western Washington snow storm

Warming shelters opened up as temperatures plunged, and crews continued working all hours of the day clearing streets from Sunday’s heavy snowfall. Officials with the City of Tacoma’s Department of Public Works said their community received about four inches of snow.

"It came on top of us pretty quick in a couple hours," said Matt Fengler, assistant division manager for Public Works.

Fengler said the department has a total of 34 crew members split into two groups. They work 12-hour shifts plowing streets. He said they’re paving the way for the next possible snowfall later in the week.

"Every day we meet with NOAA, and then we speak with our private forecasters. And we really appreciate the work they’re doing," said Fengler. "They give us a good insight into what we’re looking at. So, we’re looking at about Wednesday, Thursday—another snow event. And then it sounds like it’s going to take a lull for a day and then this weekend it’s going to pick up again."

He reminded drivers to be mindful when sharing the road with plow trucks.

"Give them room to work. Don’t try to squeeze by them in that extra lane that’s got snow in it. Prepare yourself the night before. If you know you have to travel for work or some other reason, put on your cables, have your car fueled up. Have emergency blankets, those things ready to go," said Fengler.

Those who don’t have emergency items and need warm shelter can stop by The R.I.S.E. Center. The staff set up a warming shelter, available until 8:00 A.M. on December 31. The center offers hot meals, warm clothes, sleeping bags, pillows and a safe place to stay for the night.

"I just like to see people receive the resources they need, the live that they deserve and the care that is valuable to them to survive and live," said Gerald Daniels, executive director of The R.I.S.E. Center.

Daniels said he and some of his team members are also doing outreach work at encampments throughout Pierce County. They are outdoors connecting with people experiencing homelessness, encouraging them to stop by the shelter for their safety and access to services.

"Being able to have this resource in a community with people that they’re familiar with makes it very viable for us to reach out to them and let them know that they’re here because they’re welcomed and embraced being here," said Daniels. "We’re able to get them in and warm for those few minutes, a day, whatever they want. They’re able to go in. That gives them an opportunity to survive."

Anyone who would like to donate or volunteer with R.I.S.E. can learn more information on the center's website.

Those who wanted to be outdoors said it was a snow day they had been waiting for.

"I really like building snowmen. And I also like throwing big chunks of snow," said Dell Royston, who was sledding at Wright Park with his father, Nathan.

"We’ve had a year and a half of coronavirus. It’s nice to just get out and feel like we can do something fun outside," said Nathan Royston. "It feels like a super special occasion. I don’t think that we should be getting snow that frequently in Tacoma. So when we do, it’s a big treat."

It’s all fun and games at the park, but safety is still priority. Royston said they wore layers of clothing to stay warm during their playtime outdoors.

"Keep moving, that’s one. Got to keep running up the hill, hot chocolate, mittens, hats," said Royston.

