Clark County Republican Party censures Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over impeachment vote

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler has joined the list of lawmakers who have been censured by their own party for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The Clark County Republican Party voted this week to formally censure the Southwest Washington rep. She was one of 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach the former president for his role in the Capitol riot.

Clark County GOP members posted video of the meeting on YouTube.

"She violated my trust and it broke my heart," said Carolyn Crain, who introduced the censure.

Herrera Beutler gained notoriety during the Senate impeachment trial when she released a statement asserting that Trump rebuffed a request from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to step in and stop the rioters.

Her statement sparked a fight about calling Herrera Beutler as a witness. That outcome was avoided by a last-minute bargain between Democratic prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers.

The Clark County GOP isn't the only group targeting Herrera Beutler, and she's not the only Republican in the state getting heat over their impeachment vote.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, who represents one of the most conservative districts in the state, also voted to impeach Trump, prompting six county GOP chairs in central Washington to call for his resignation.

Newhouse refused.

"After days of deliberation and prayer, I made a decision to vote based on my oath to support and defend the Constitution," Newhouse said in a press release. "Many Republicans have agreed with my vote, and many have disagreed. For those who disagree with me on this issue, I hope they will remember my lifelong support for conservative causes and values."

Rep. Dan Newhouse

The Washington State Republican Party also publicly chastised both Newhouse and Herrera Butler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

