Clallam, Jefferson Counties move into 'high risk' designation for COVID cases, no hospitalizations reported

Two Washington counties on the Olympic Peninsula have a "high risk" for COVID transmission in indoor, public spaces, according to latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

In Jefferson County, the two-week case rate is 805 cases per 100,000 people. In Clallam County, that rate is 643 cases per 100,000 people. The 14-day case rate is determined by dividing the number of cases that occur in a two-week period by the number of people in the county, then multiple that result by 100,000.

At the "high risk" stage, the CDC "strongly" recommends wearing a mask in indoor, public places. There is no statewide or county-specific mask mandate or recommendation to follow.

Despite the ‘high risk’ designation, both counties have zero COVID hospitalizations reported as of June 15 and both counties are seeing daily cases reported trend downward overall.

COVID-19 Community Levels in Washington | CDC

According to the most recent data from the CDC, 53,331 people are fully vaccinated in Clallam County, which accounts for 69% of its population. In Jefferson County, 24,923 people are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC-- that accounts for 77.4% of the county's total population.

FOX 13 has reached out to the health departments for the two counties and are waiting to hear back.