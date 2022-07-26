Clallam County physician suspended on charges of sexually assaulting three patients

The Washington Department of Health temporarily suspended the license of Clallam County physician Josiah David Hill on charges of sexually assaulting three patients.

The 39-year-old doctor from Port Angeles was arrested on July 14 on three charges of indecent liberties by a healthcare provider, and one count of second-degree forcible rape.

Charges state that Hill assaulted multiple female patients from January to April 2022 while treating them at the Olympic Medical Center emergency department. According to court documents, Hill massaged their breasts and made inappropriate sexual comments. In one case, Hill allegedly assaulted a patient while they were unconscious.

His bail was initially set at $1 million but was subsequently reduced to $200,000 by Superior Court Judge Brent Basden on the condition that Hill surrender his passport and submit to electronic home monitoring. In addition, Hill cannot practice medicine in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the license suspension.

The Washington Department of Health regulates the competency and quality of health care providers by enforcing qualifications for licensing and consistent standards of practice. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call 360-236-4700 and report their complaint.