Clallam County Emergency Management deploying mobile disaster information center

Clallam County Emergency Management is deploying a mobile disaster recovery information center for those impacted by the historic flooding.

The purpose of this information center is to provide citizens impacted by recent storms with information and resources about recovery.

The mobile disaster recovery information center will be in Forks and Clallam Bay on Saturday, Dec. 4. Employees will be on-hand to help answer any questions you have on the recovery process.

The mobile disaster relief will be at the following locations on Dec. 4:

Forks

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Peninsula College Parking Lot

481 S. Forks Ave.

Clallam Bay

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cape Flattery School District Bus Barn Parking Lot

Hwy 112 (Across from the North Olympic Library)

Those who are unable to attend on Saturday may call the Clallam County EOC at 360-565-2681 for information.

