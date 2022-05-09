City to sweep homeless encampment at Woodland Park, park closed through the week

Woodland Park will close this week while the city tears down a homeless encampment that has sat there for months.

Seattle Parks and Recreation posted a notice Friday warning that they would start removing personal items this week. Sweeps will begin Tuesday and run through Monday, May 16.

Woodland Park is known as the mecca for cross country runners, with more than three miles of rolling hills making it a popular destination. In September, friction grew with residents as homeless encampments started cropping up around the park, prompting demonstrators to petition the city to do something about it.

According to the city, their Human Services Department has been working to connect homeless residents to shelter and services before the sweeps began. Of the 61 people believed to be living at Woodland Park, the city said 37 have been referred to services, while another 11 recently-arrived residents have been referred to help, as well.

The city said outreach will continue while they sweep homes from the park, including direct transportation to shelters. Personal items will be stored and can be retrieved by calling (206) 459-9949.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

This week's closure affects the Upper Woodland tennis courts and Lower Woodland off-leash area, according to the city. Reservations at the tennis courts are canceled through Monday. Parks & Rec will be repairing picnic shelters, public restrooms and vegetation while they transition the park back to its intended use, officials say.