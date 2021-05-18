City of Tacoma to make changes in police department operations following difficult year

The City of Tacoma is making big changes to its police department following months of research.

The city has faced a difficult year with community and police relations. Several incidents involved the Tacoma Police Department, such as the death of Manuel Ellis and an officer driving through a crowd, garnered high-profile attention and creating tensions with the city.

City officials have said they know change needs to happen; the question was finding out exactly what and how to change.

Over the last few months, the city has worked alongside a third-party company, 21CP Solutions, to find those answers. In March, the city released dozens of recommendations 21CP Solutions provided on how to reform the police department.

On Tuesday, the city released its plan for moving forward with those changes.

According to a 21-page document, Tacoma Police command staff reviewed the recommendations, and now are forwarding policy projects to the Tacoma Community Police Advisory Committee.

In total, there are 64 recommendations, for instance, one of the recommendations states, "TPD should revise its use of force policies to make clearer to officers when force is and is not authorized."

According to the document, TPD is already "in progress" for making the change regarding this recommendation, as well as many others. The next step in a lot of cases is "preparing for CPAC review."

However, some community leaders feel more oversight is needed.

"I think the city council has the capacity, the legal capacity, to implement the change the city is looking for," said Will Hausa.

Hausa is the Commissioner on African American Affairs for the State of Washington. Hausa said too much of the honesty for changing police is being placed on the police.

"That alarms me," he said.

Q13 News reached out to the Tacoma Police Department to speak with Tacoma Police Chief Mike Ake about this process; however, he was not available for comment.

