City of Tacoma sees spike in car thefts in 2021

Tacoma police say they are seeing a 46% increase in car thefts year-to-date in comparison to last year's numbers.

From Jan. 1, 2021, to July 18, 2021, Tacoma police say there have been 1,500 car thefts in the city. Police say this number is a 46% increase in comparison to the same time period in 2020.

Total car thefts for the entire year also jumped from 2019 to 2020.

Police report in 2019 there were 1,552 car thefts for the entire year. In 2020, the number increased about 27% to 1,970 car thefts for the entire year.

"It’s very demoralizing when all of a sudden someone comes in and does something kind of nasty to you. Like, we didn’t do anything to deserve this," said Jessica Behrmann.

Behrmann says her husband’s truck was stolen early Friday morning from their driveway. She says her husband walked out in the morning and the truck was gone.

"It’s not a great feeling honestly. It’s very violating," she said.

Behrmann says they have called the police, but have not heard anything updates since the incident. She says they have never felt unsafe in their neighborhood, which is why this crime feels is so shocking.

"We’ve always been really lucky. The car has been parked outside for six years," she said.

Behrmann says the truck has sentimental value to her husband. She says it’s the truck he had in the Marines and traveled the country in.

She hopes sharing her story will bring the truck home before they move out of state in a few weeks.

