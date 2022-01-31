City of Tacoma removing large homeless encampment this week

A well-known homeless encampment in Tacoma will be cleared out this week.

The camp under I-705 in downtown, near Puyallup Avenue, presents "imminent threats to public safety," the city told the Tacoma News Tribune.

One of those public safety threats included a string of fires, the city said.

Staffers will be helping the 60 to 80 people living in that camp find alternative shelter starting Feb. 1.

Notices were given last week and clean-up starts on Jan. 4.

