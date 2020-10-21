City of Tacoma creating database to help local businesses

The City of Tacoma is working to create a new way to help its local businesses reach customers directly during the pandemic.

Starting next month, the city plans to launch a new database called Celebrate Tacoma.

The database will highlight local businesses and provide information specific to the business. City officials say this information will extend further than just what products are for sale, and include things like if the business is woman-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned, or family-owned.

Some business owners in the city have already put in their information to be included in the database.

“It’s a great idea. I think a lot of people want to support local, like that’s in their mind, but they don’t know all the resources,” said sweet pea Flaherty owner of King’s Books.

The goal is to launch Celebrate Tacoma in November. Officials say they have not decided if the database will be available through an application or a link.

Advertisement

To be included in Celebrate Tacoma the city is asking businesses to fill out this survey.

The city says businesses involved in selling guns, sexual products/services, gambling products restricted by federal law including cannabis, or tobacco products/electronic cigarettes as well as businesses located outside the city limits cannot be featured in the database.

For more information click here.