City of Seattle urges residents to stay home, clear sidewalks

The City of Seattle is urging people to avoid driving, clear their sidewalks and brace for more cold temperatures through most of the week.

With snow forecasted to keep blowing through the region, the city will open shelters Sunday night into Monday. Meanwhile, 35 storm response vehicles are clearing critical routes to hospitals, emergency centers and transit options.

Residents are urged to put off road travel unless it is needed. Monday will be treated as a holiday for on-street parking to encourage people to stay home; time limits will not be enforced, and street parking will be free, unless otherwise noted.

The city asks homeowners to clear their sidewalks, and if they have to drive, to take it slow and cautious on the road.

Warming centers are currently open at Seattle City Hall, Seattle Center Armory and Compass Housing Alliance Day Center. On Monday, warming centers will open at the International District/Chinatown Community Center, Magnuson Park Building #406, Northgate Community Center and Rainier Beach Community Center.

You can find a full list of shelters on the City website.

