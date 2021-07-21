City of Seattle to provide $10.4 million to organizations prioritizing BIPOC safety

article

Mayor Jenny Durkan in partnership with the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD), has announced awardees of a $10.4 million funding project launched by the 2021 Community Safety Capacity Building RFP.

For the next 18 months, the city of Seattle is providing $10.4 million towards 33 selected organizations that focus on solutions to end violence and improve safety in BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities. These funds are granted to provide organizations with a variety of programs and services intended to enhance outcomes and help the overall wellbeing of these communities.

The RFP was created to encourage community-led solutions that specifically focus on safety strategies. The agencies that were awarded, reported their individual dedication to interrupting the cycle of community violence and expanding trauma-informed practices

RFP Funding will range from $123,068 to $585,410 per organization, with general strategies including re-entry services, de-escalation support in response to shots fired, case management, family support to prevent youth from entering the criminal system and addressing both family and gender-related violence.

"By working together and deeply investing in community, Seattle can lead the way in building a new model for community safety. While the City of Seattle continues to focus on creating and expanding alternatives to 911 calls and sworn officers, these community-led solutions focus on restoration efforts and important violence prevention efforts, especially as cities across the country are seeing an increase in gun violence," said Mayor Durkan.

Following months of protesting against police brutality across the nation after the death of George Floyd, this initiative is part of the city's commitment to addressing systemic racism and the harm that it causes for BIPOC communities.

"Throughout 2020, the calls from community to invest in alternatives to policing were consistent, loud and clear. Seattle City Council answered that call by appropriating $16 million to invest in community-led organizations that are creating community safety on the ground every day in Seattle," said Councilmember Lisa Herbold. "Last year, the Human Services Department moved quickly to award $4 million to the Seattle Community Safety Initiative, which is building community safety hubs and wraparound services in three Seattle neighborhoods under the leadership of Community Passageways. This new investment will bring together a cohort of organizations dedicated to reimagining how community safety can be achieved in Seattle, and gives them the resources they need to lead the way in creating safety in our City."

