City of Seattle prioritizing vaccines for older Latino people with data showing disproportionate impact

WEST SEATTLE - On Thursday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said getting an appointment for a vaccine is like playing the digital hunger games.

With not enough supply, getting a slot is tough. For those with a language barrier, the situation can be tougher.

That’s why the city is pushing vaccine events targeting BIPOC and other minority communities. On Thursday, the focus was on older people in the Latino community.

A West Seattle COVID testing site is now doubling as a vaccination site.

The city plans to vaccinate 750 people during the 3 day event.

Q13 News was on site as people came by Thursday morning to get their shots. Vaccinations scheduled for the afternoon had to be canceled due to supply chains being disrupted by tumultuous weather. Those people have been rescheduled for Friday.

If there was ever a time to take a selfie, it was the moment Jose Roa got to roll up his sleeves in front of a Seattle firefighter.

"I feel good, I feel good, I’m excited about this moment," Roa said.

A prick in the arm bringing a sense of relief.

"Everybody is waiting for this," Roa said.

Others said it was a challenge figuring out how to access the vaccine.

Flor Hamm says it took a friend to help finally book her a slot at the West Seattle pop up clinic.

"We went through a lot of problems," Flor said.

Durkan says language barriers and transportation issues continue to pose a bigger hurdle for many in the Latino community, a group that makes up now 24% of COVID 19 cases in King County.

"Twenty four percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18% of the hospitalizations, yet they represent only 10% of the King County population," Durkan said.

Flor and her husband Timothy are the real faces behind those statistics.

"He got it first, I got it second," Flor said.

The Pacific couple says they fought off the coronavirus back in October.

"The fatigue was really bad I would get up and I would have to lay down, didn’t lose my taste or smell, I’m asthmatic, I’m lucky it didn’t go to my lung," Timothy said.

Even so, Timothy is choosing not to get a vaccine, he says it’s a personal decision but he’s happy his wife could get one.

The vaccination site is in the back parking lot of the Southwest Teen Life Center off of SW Thistle Street.

You need to make an appointment with the non profit Villa Communitaria at 206 556 5185. The group says all the slots have been taken but they still want people to call and get on the waitlist.

The non-profit says they will try to call people on the waitlist once more supplies are available.